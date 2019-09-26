NEW YORK POST:

A Hollywood costume designer was caught on video going on a racist tirade outside a Los Angeles-area CVS store — claiming she would kill black people if it was legal, according to a report.

Heather Patton was seen leaving the drugstore Tuesday in Eagle Rock using threatening language and repeatedly shouting racial slurs, news station KTLA reported.

“If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n—ers, they would all be dead,” she reportedly said to a black woman filming her rant.

Patton then goes on to double down on her hateful message, saying, “I would kill a n—er, but the law says I can’t kill the n—er.”

Patton has worked in the TV and movie industry in the costume department on shows such as “Private Practice” and “Medium,” according to her IMDB page.

Renee Saldana, who witnessed the episode, said that she reported the woman to authorities.