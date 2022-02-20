BREITBART:

Hollywood celebrities supported a Black Lives Matter bail fund that recently bailed out Quintez Brown, the BLM and anti-gun activist who has been charged with the attempted murder of a mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky.

Celebrities who have promoted or donated to the Louisville Community Bail Fund, which is overseen by Black Lives Matter Louisville, include ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington, actress-singer Janelle Monáe, Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik, and Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Many of the stars encouraged their fans to donate to the bail fund in 2020 during the BLM riots related to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police that year.

Quintez Brown was arrested this week and was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Louisville, Kentucky, mayoral candidate Craig Greenburg (D).

Brown reportedly entered Greenberg’s campaign headquarters and opened fire with a Glock 9mm handgun. Greenberg was not injured in the attack and Brown was apprehended ten minutes afterward.

