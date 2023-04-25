Hollywood celebrities indulged in schadenfreude Monday following Fox News’ shock announcement that it is parting ways with its most popular primetime anchor, Tucker Carlson, after seven years.

Left-wing stars including Rob Reiner, Marc Maron, George Takei, Jane Lynch, Josh Gad, and Albert Brooks rejoiced in the surprise news, expressing a combination of delight, joy, and moral righteousness.

“Don’t let the door hit you on your way out, you horrid, soulless man,” Star Trek‘s George Takei tweeted.

“Cutting out one cancerous growth won’t stop FOX from being riddled with it everywhere else,” Rob Reiner wrote.

“Oh what a happy day!!!!!!” Netflix’s House of Cards actor Michael Kelly posted.

