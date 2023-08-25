Hollywood Celebrities Go Wild over Trump Mugshot: ‘Lying Treasonous Child Abducting Rapist Sack of S**t’

Hollywood celebrities erupted in orgasmic emotion late Thursday after officials in Fulton County, Georgia, released their mugshot of former President Donald Trump. While there was plenty of joy from Hollywood’s hardcore Joe Biden cheerleaders, some of the celebrity climaxes were disturbingly angry and vindictive — a sign of mounting, unstable rage as Trump continues to surge in the polls ahead of 2024.

Celebrities who went wild over the mugshot include John Cusack, Alyssa Milano, Jon Cryer, and Disney tool Josh Gad.

