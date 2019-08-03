Breitbart:

Some of Hollywood’s most politically active and vocal figures reacted to the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday by blaming Republicans and President Donald Trump and calling on Congress to pass more laws restricting the Second Amendment right of law-abiding gun owners.

“I’m sick of: ‘my thoughts and prayers’ they do nothing to stop the slaughter of innocent Americans at work and play. We need to have gun control now!! Not one more life should be lost to senseless preventable gun shootings!” actor John Leguizamo said.

“I blame trump! His hate speech is triggering all this violence against Latinx in America! Shameful and horrorful!” the John Wick actor later added.

“Another mass shooting. Another White Nationalist. There are not “fine people on both sides”. The President of the United States bears responsibility.” director Rob Reiner said.

EDITORIAL COMMENT: “What no comment from Quentin Tarantino?”