Never let it be said the trials and tribulations of high office have dragged down President Joe Biden and stopped him enjoying the better things in life.

According to statistics complied by RNC Research, the president has reportedly spent 353 days — 39.2 percent of his presidency — disappearing on vacation.

His favorite place of respite is on the beach near his holiday home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The most recent statistics on Biden’s absence from the White House follow other revelations about his work-shy manner.

In August 2022 Biden was recorded as having spent a record 150 days at home in Delaware in the 18 months since he was elected president, as Breitbart News reported.

The year before that he was reportedly ensconced at Camp David as the world watched Kabul, Afghanistan fall to the Taliban and mass evacuations began.

