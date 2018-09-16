THE HILL

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said late Saturday that the “Make America Great Again mindset” is flawed and “rooted in fear.” “This sort of thinking, this ‘Make America Great’ mindset is not only flawed, it’s rooted in fear. And it favors an imagined past over a realistic future,” Holder said while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner. Holder also questioned what time period people who want to “make America great again” would rewind to if given the chance, referring to President Trump’s campaign slogan.

