BREITBART:

Students at Hofstra University in Long Island, New York, demanded on Friday that the school remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson, arguing that it is not possible for the university to have the statue on campus while also being an institution that “prides itself on diversity and inclusion.” Students also called on the university to train its faculty and professors to behave in a more politically correct manner.

Hofstra University students held their second annual “Jefferson Has Gotta Go!” protest of a Thomas Jefferson statue on campus on Friday, demanding that the university move the structure into a museum along with the “appropriate context.”

The Jefferson statue, which has also been subjected to acts of vandalism in the past, stands in front of the university’s student center — a location that some students have expressed frustration over, stating “it is unfortunate” that so many students and families “take photos and share hugs and smiles” in the presence of the Jefferson statue.