BREITBART:

A fraternity at Hofstra University has been suspended after a video surfaced of members appearing to force a 10-month-old puppy to drink beer at an off-campus party.

According to a report by CBS New York, Hofstra University’s Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter is now suspended after a video uploaded to Snapchat on Saturday showed party-goers hoisting a dog to drink from a keg upside down.

Nassau County SPCA is reportedly investigating the incident and may bring charges against the dog’s owner, 21-year-old Hofstra senior Justin Barreto, one of the two partygoers seen in the video. More punishment besides the fraternity’s suspension is pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The fraternity released the following statement to Daily Mail:

Alpha Epsilon Pi International has placed our chapter at Hofstra University on “cease and desist” due to suspected violations of our health and safety policies.

We hope that we are able to use this as a teaching moment to help build better young men who are committed to our policies and our mission of developing the future leaders of the world’s Jewish communities.

The dog is reportedly in good living conditions and “doing fine” following the incident.