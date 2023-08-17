Hochul: Sanctuary City NYC ‘Didn’t Invite’ All These Migrants, Didn’t Expect that Many to Cross Border or Come to NYC

During an interview with Spectrum News NY1 on Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) “didn’t invite” all the migrants that have come to the city in and “there was an expectation that not so many would be allowed to come through the border or that they’d relocate in other states” instead of the number that has caused “a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.” Hochul said that New York City is “in the midst of a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.”

Later, Host Dean Meminger asked, “Do you think the city may have dropped the ball somewhat in dealing with this crisis, over 100,000 migrants arriving in New York City since spring of last year?” Hochul responded, “No, the Mayor has had extraordinary challenges. He didn’t invite all these individuals in. I think there was an expectation that not so many would be allowed to come through the border or that they’d relocate in other states. So, no, this is nothing anyone could have anticipated, and it’s been an enormous challenge. And what I want to just put out there is people enjoy, particularly the media, identifying any disagreements as a major fight.”

