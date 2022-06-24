New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that people bearing arms for self-protection make “everyone else feel very unsafe.”

Her comments, made during an interview on “CBS Mornings” came after the Supreme Court decision striking down a New York law that had set restrictions on those looking to carry guns in public.

She was asked about law-abiding citizens who want to carry a gun to feel safer.

“I say that makes everyone else feel very unsafe,” the Democrat said. “We don’t know if you’re provoked, you know, you’re in a bar and someone looks at your girlfriend or your boyfriend the wrong way. There are so many triggers. If someone wants to have a legal gun, licensed protection in their home, that is their domain, they can do that, we’ve always allowed that, or for hunting and other purposes.

