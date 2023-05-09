Gov. Kathy Hochul, under fire for not intervening in New York City’s migrant crisis, was set to issue two emergency orders Tuesday to activate 500 more National Guard reservists and speed up $1 billion in aid, state officials told The Post.

Hochul’s team was expected to announce the moves in an afternoon zoom meeting with various county elected officials, the sources said.

The development comes as enraged Hudson Valley officials accused the governor of standing idly by after New York City Mayor Eric Adams last week said he was busing migrants from the overwhelmed Big Apple to hotels in Rockland and Orange counties.

More than 60,000 migrants have flooded Gotham since spring 2022, with 37,000-plus housed in city-run or city-funded shelters and facilities, according to local officials — a situation they have said is unsustainable. Adams said he has to relocate some migrants outside the city because the Big Apple had run out of space.

One of Hochul’s emergency orders will boost the number of National Guard reservists to help handle the flow of migrants in the city by 500 — from 1,000 to 1,500.

