Breitbart:

This weekend’s number one box office movie Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw features tons of big guns and several shooting senses.

The Universal Pictures spin-off ruled the box office, hauling in a solid $60 million. And the first Fast and Furious spin-off starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham feature some gruesome shooting scenes and very big guns, debuting on the same weekend that Hollywood stars where seen calling for stricter gun control laws in the wake of two deadly mass shootings across the U.S.