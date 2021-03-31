The New York Post:
A 66-year-old hoarder was found mummified in her Queens home under a massive pile of garbage, police said.
The woman’s sister told police she had not heard from Elelyn Sakash, who was described as a “heavy hoarder,” since October 2020.
The sister had recently come to New York to find Sakash and hired a cleaning crew to clear out the woman’s house in College Point on 123 Street to see if she was inside, cops said.
The cleaners discovered Sakash’s mummified body around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday under debris in the kitchen, according to police.