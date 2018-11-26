THE DAILY STAR:

A sexual health expert has explained how millennials could be on the cusp of driving a surge in HIV cases, in a massive “nuclear chain reaction”.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Star Online, NHS sexual health consultant Dr Peter Greenhouse explained how Tinder is driving an increase in how quickly young people are changing sexual partners.

“Dating apps increase how quickly people can change from one partner to the next or have concurrent relationships,” Dr Greenhouse explained.

“[Porn] dramatically increases the acceptability and pressure to perform rectal sex,” he said.

Rectal sex is a much more efficient method of transmitting STIs and HIV “because the rectum isn’t designed to take the knocks,” Dr Greenhouse explained.

“Heterosexually, you are more likely to get HIV because more people are doing more rectal sex with more people.”

Dr Greenhouse said the only thing keeping a lid on a heterosexual HIV explosion is condoms