NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A convicted murderer’s second chance at life was cut short this week by a hitman in Hasidic garb who blasted him in the back of the head in a shocking Queens execution caught on surveillance video. Victim Jermaine Dixon — a former member of the “Patio Crew” in Brooklyn — had been out of federal prison for less than a year when the disguised gunman struck on Monday, killing the reformed gangster. Surveillance video from S. Conduit Ave. near 132nd St. in South Ozone Park captured what appears to be the planned hit around 8 a.m. The gunman was a Black man dressed in a Hasidic-style hat and long black robe, police sources said. Video released Thursday by the NYPD shows the shooter near Kennedy Airport, working on a white sedan with the hood up while keeping an eye out for his target. As Dixon, 47, approached his Ford Edge SUV, the suspect runs over and shoots him in the back of the head, video shows. “I just finished breakfast and came out to have a smoke,” he said. “Everybody was running away. . . . I see everybody staring at something across the street.” The gunman then ran back to his car, dropped the hood and drove off on 132nd St., the video shows. Witnesses told police that the gunman, who also was wearing white gloves and a white facemask, had pretended to work on the car for several hours before ambushing Dixon, sources said. The execution cut short Dixon’s efforts at redemption. The ex-con had once rolled with the “Patio Crew,” a name referring to a Flatbush restaurant where the gang hung out.

Read more at the New York Daily News