FOX NEWS:

For years, the rumor existed that Adolf Hitler’s paternal grandfather was Jewish, but the claim went unsubstantiated. Now, a new study suggests that the grandfather of the Nazi leader was indeed Jewish.

Published in the Journal of European Studies, the study, authored by family physician and psychologist Dr. Leonard Sax, refutes claims made by the German historian, Nikolaus von Preradovich, who said: “‘Not a single Jew’ (kein einziger Jude) was living in Graz prior to 1856.”

“Drawing on evidence from Austrian archives from the 1800s, Dr. Sax documents that there was in fact a settled community of Jews living in Graz before 1850,” a press release accompanying the study states. “And, Dr. Sax presents overwhelming evidence that Preradovich was a Nazi sympathizer who was offended by the suggestion that Adolf Hitler was a Vierteljude (a one-quarter Jew).”