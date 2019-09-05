THE MIRROR:

A man who claims to be the last remaining relative of Adolf Hitler has been convicted of paedophilia after kissing a 13-year-old girl.

Romano-Lukas Hitler claims to be the only man alive bearing the name of the murderous Nazi leader and claims to be related to the Fuhrer through Hitler’s father Alois. Romano-Lukas, from the East German city of Goerlitz, says that Alois had a younger brother, and that the grandson of the younger brother who fled to Slovakia after the war was his dad.

But now the 69-year-old Hitler has been convicted of a sex attack on a child, known only as Ania. Prosecutors took the case to court after a complaint by the girl’s father. The angry dad said: “I had put a garage up for sale and Hitler answered the advert. But when he turned up he didn’t seem to have much interest in the garage, only in Ania. He lured her to his flat with sweets, brought her clothes and plastic flowers and even offered to marry her.”

The dad said when their daughter had told them he had kissed her, they banned her from seeing him and filed a complaint with the cops. Hitler however defended himself, saying he simply enjoyed the company of the child and that when he kissed her it had simply been the usual sort of greeting that was normal in Germany and was harmless. He insisted: “I’m innocent”.