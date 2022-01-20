NEW YORK POST:

A woman spewed anti-Semitic threats at three kids — telling them “Hitler should have killed you all” — before spitting on an 8-year-old boy in Brooklyn, cops said.

The hateful suspect stormed up to the boy and along with two other kids — all of whom are Jewish — on Avenue P near Coleman Street in Marine Park around 12:30 p.m. Friday and snarled, “Hitler should have killed you all. I’ll kill you and know where you live,” cops said.

Footage released by the NYPD Tuesday shows the woman standing directly in front of the kids as she spat on the boy.

Cops were still looking for the suspect Wednesday.

Police say she is in her 20s, about 5 feet 3 and 140 pounds with long, straight, black hair.

She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with black leggings and black Ugg-style boots.

