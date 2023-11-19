Hit-and-run driver sends victim flying into Queens corner store, wild video shows

A scooter rider is in critical condition after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver and sent flying into a corner store in Queens Saturday, according to police and video footage of the crash.

The victim was struck by a gray SUV at the intersection of 29th Street and Broadway in Astoria around 5:45 p.m., police said.

Surveillance footage from a deli on the corner obtained by The Post shows the rider smashing into fruit stands outside the store immediately after they’re hit as sparks fly as the scooter scrapes against the pavement.

The gray Volkswagen can be seen speeding away, the video shows.

Bystanders looked on with horror before several jumped into action and tried to assist the victim, yanking crates and boxes out of the way.

Others can be seen frantically getting on their phones to call 911.

READ MORE