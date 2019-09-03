BREITBART:

A professor at the University of Michigan who teaches Middle Eastern and South Asian history and writes for numerous left-wing websites is calling on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to step down in the wake of Hurricane Dorian because his “inaction” on fossil fuels in the state is partly to blame for the hurricane and eventually “will literally sink” the state.

Claiming the hurricane grew bigger because of the “freakishly warm waters of the Caribbean,” Juan Cole said that events that only happened every 500 years are now taking place “several times a decade.”

But meteorologist Topper Shutt wrote in a 2018 article about the misuse of the term 100-year flood, for example, after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017.