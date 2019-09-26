JERUSALEM POST

The first female to lead an Israel Air Force squadron has taken command of the Nachshon squadron, the military said. Lt.-Col. G (her entire name is withheld due to security reasons) is commander of the 122 squadron, the IAF’s intelligence unit based out of the Nevatim Airbase in the South. “Congratulations to our first female commander of an operational squadron in the Air Force – we’ve been waiting for you for 71 years,” IAF Cmdr. Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said at the ceremony on Tuesday night. “Lt. Col. G, the mother of two boys, you are a role model and an inspiration for thousands of women in the State of Israel.” Conscripted in 2003, she completed the prestigious pilots course, specializing in flying transport planes, and served in the 131st Squadron and in the 135st squadron. Lt.-Col. G later served as deputy commander of the Nachshon squadron from 2014-2017, which flies Gulfstream jets with advanced intelligence-gathering equipment out of the Nevatim Air Base. She held the rank of Major. A senior IAF Officer recently told The Jerusalem Post that a female Israel Air Force squadron commander was not far off. He explained that the number of women requesting to serve in combat units – including in the air force – has steadily increased since 2000 and that the military is “now seeing the fruits of that.”

