Gateway Pundit

A historic West Virginia Catholic Church was burned to the ground on Sunday in a suspected arson attack. Pro-abortion extremists called for violence and vandalism against churches in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The St. Colman Catholic Church, better known as the “The Little Catholic Church on Irish Mountain,” was built in 1878 and was declared an official historic site in 1984. “On 6/26/2022 units from Beaver VFD were alerted to a structure fire at the Saint Colman Catholic Church on Irish Mountain Road in Shady Spring, WV,” the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “Upon arrival we found the structure was already burned to the ground and smoldering. At this time the fire is considered suspicious in nature and is being investigated as arson.”

