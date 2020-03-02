San Jose Mercury News:

The Stanford Theatre is suspending operations due to escalating fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear when the historic movie palace in Palo Alto, which first opened in 1925, will begin screening films again.

Palo Alto is the official ‘college town’ of Stanford University and is located just a few miles from the second official case of community coronavirus spread. Health officials said Monday that Santa Clara County now has nine known cases of the coronavirus.

The historic theater was rescued from demolition and restored in 1987 by David Packard, Jr. & the David & Lucile Packard Foundation. It features Art Deco furnishings and a below-stage “Mighty Wurlitzer Organ” that rises up through the floor with the organist already seated and playing. It features themed film festivals based on individual directors and actors.

The temporary closure comes in the midst of the theater’s lengthy festival honoring legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa.

“This means we will not be screening the final two weeks of the Kurosawa festival, but hope to screen the films at a later date,” the announcement read.

