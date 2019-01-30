WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

In a major shift that appears to help Democrats and liberals, one third of the eligible voters in the upcoming 2020 presidential election will be non-white, the first time ever, according to a new analysis of U.S. Census data.

And in another first, there will be more Hispanic voters eligible to vote than African Americans, according to the analysis from Pew Research Center.

The growth of non-white voters, which Pew said favored Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton in the 2016 election, comes at the expense of the white vote.

Pew said that the white vote will total 66.7 percent in 2020, down from 76.4 in 2000.