Relocating homeless individuals put them at risk, advocates said.

The first deliberate shutdown of the New York City subway system in 115 years was deemed “successful” by transit officials on Wednesday, after a small army of cleaners disinfected trains, and police officers, social workers and nurses helped remove many of the homeless population that had been sheltering underground during the pandemic. The mission to make the normally 24-hour transit service safe for essential workers to ride commenced at 1 a.m., and by 5 a.m. the crews had deep-cleaned all the trains in the system and mobilized alternative shuttle buses during that four-hour window, officials said. The daily cleaning is scheduled to continue at those hours for the duration of the pandemic, which has killed nearly 14,000 people in New York City and infected more than 173,000. At least 109 MTA employees have died from coronavirus, and all but three of them worked for the subway or bus divisions, transit officials said.

