A Roman Catholic church that stood in Texas for more than a century mysteriously burned to the ground this week — with insurance adjusters placing the damages at $3 to $4 million, according to a report.

The 125-year-old Church of Visitation in Westphalia caught fire on Monday morning, just as congregation members were planning a celebration for the anniversary of its completion, sources told KWTX.

Video and photos captured at the scene show the historic house of worship engulfed in flames — with some residents reportedly seeing smoke from as far as five miles away.

“(It’s) extremely difficult and painful to be here,” Joe Vasquez, bishop of the Austin Diocese, told KWTX on Monday as the church was burning.