Hispanic Americans are set to outpace black Americans as the largest voting minority group in the 2020 election for the first time ever, new research finds.

Pew Research Center projections predict that Hispanic American voters will now be the largest voting minority in the 2020 presidential election, passing black American voters for the first time in United States history. Hispanics have been the largest minority group in the U.S. since 2003.

In total, Pew predicts that the number of eligible Hispanic voters in 2020 will tick up to a record 13.3 percent of the entire American electorate, while eligible black American voters will make up about 12.5 percent of the electorate.

This translates to about 32 million Hispanics who will be eligible to vote in the 2020 election and about 30 million eligible black American voters.