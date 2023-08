A new Fox News poll shows President Biden is struggling to maintain support among Hispanic voters, as a panel of voters told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that inflation is driving them away from the party.

According to the poll, only 46% of Hispanic voters currently choose Biden for president in 2024, compared to 63% of the same group in 2020. In comparison, 37% of Hispanic voters support Donald Trump for 2024, compared to 35% in 2020.

More here.