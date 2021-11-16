Washington News Today:

Texas state Rep. Ryan Guillen just announced that he is leaving the Democratic Party to join the GOP in a massive blow to the Dems in south Texas. He said:

“After much consideration and prayer with my family, I feel that my fiscally conservative, pro-business, and pro-life values are no longer in-step with the Democrat Party of today, and I am proudly running as a Republican to represent House District 31.

“Friends, something is happening in South Texas, and many of us are waking up to the fact that the values of those in Washington, D.C., are not our values, not the values of most Texans.

“The ideology of defunding the police, of destroying the oil and gas industry, and the chaos at our border is disastrous for those of us who live here in South Texas.”

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Ronna McDaniel said:

“I am proud to welcome state Representative Ryan Guillen to the GOP. The Republican Party is the party of faith, freedom, and opportunity, and we will continue to stand for these ideals in Texas and across the country.

“With trailblazers like Representative Guillen, we will continue to make gains in South Texas and grow the party in our way to victories up and down the ballot in 2022.”

“Everybody has known that Ryan Guillen is really a Republican who is attached to the wrong label,” Greg Abbott said at the news conference.

