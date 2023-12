A chancellor with the University of Wisconsin has been terminated for making explicit content for porn websites with his wife.

The Wisconsin State Journal identified the man as UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, noting he was the longest-tenured chancellor in the school’s system and was planning to retire soon, the outlet reported Thursday.

