THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON:

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) sent a fundraising email on Thursday less than 30 minutes into the opening remarks of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about how she has been “fighting the Republicans who are desperate to rush Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination and deny a fair investigation into credible sexual misconduct allegations against him.”

Hirono serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee overseeing Thursday’s hearing to address sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. She has been an outspoken critic of Kavanaugh’s “ideological agenda” and called for President Donald Trump to withdraw his Supreme Court nomination on Wednesday.

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University in California, accused Kavanaugh of drunkenly pinning her to a bed, groping her, and trying to stifle her screams at a high school party in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, as has his former classmate Mark Judge, who Ford claims was also in the room at the time of the alleged incident. Two other people who Ford alleges were at the party in question have also denied any knowledge of the party or sexual assault.

“Here come the fundraising-off-Kavanaugh-hearing emails — less than 30 minutes into opening remarks, this one from @maziehirono,” CNN reporter Kate Bennett tweeted.