GRABIEN:

Hillary Clinton’s occasional southern accent made a well-timed return Sunday in Selma, Ala., where she spoke at an anniversary event of the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march from Selma to Montgomery.

Clinton — who is known for lapsing into a southern drawl when speaking before southern audiences — occasionally affected a rhetorical tone resembling many of the preachers in attendance.

Speaking to one, she said, “Reverend Green, when those bones get up, and when that spirit is breathed into them, and they start climbing out of that valley, the first place they go is to register to vote!”

Various Democratic lawmakers — including announced 2020 Democratic candidates Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (S-Vt.) — appeared at the Brown Chapel AME Church event, before an annual march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“Oh, this is the day the Lord has made!” she opened. “Let us rejoice and be glad in it! Oh!”

Then, shifting back to her more typical speaking style, she added, “And then let’s get to work.”