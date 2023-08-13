Hillary’s endorsement of book about her victimhood gets flogged so badly she locks down her replies

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s fondness for playing the victim has been well-established and when she took to Twitter/X to endorse a book chronicling decades of her perceived persecution at the hands of the vast right-wing conspiracy, she likely wasn’t expecting it to boomerang so badly.

On Saturday, the embittered sore loser of the 2016 election gave props to author Michael D’Antonio’s “The Hunting of Hillary: The Forty-Year Campaign to Destroy Hillary Clinton,” not a new release but a tome that nonetheless earned the approval of its subject who gushed over the political bestseller.

“I’m biased! But I think Michael D’Antonio’s book, cataloging decades of right-wing misogyny and mythmaking, is a stunner,” wrote Mrs. Clinton of the book which was released back in 2020 but for some reason, was on bookshelves for three years before she got around to giving it her props.

