Clinton, 74, said that she started wearing her infamous pantsuits in the 1990s after a Brazilian company used the image of her in a skirt for a suggestive lingerie advertisement.

‘I was sitting on a couch and the press was let in, there were a bunch of them shooting up,’ Clinton recounted on Sunday to CBS News host Norah O’Donnell when describing the moment the image was captured when she was still first lady.

‘All of a sudden, the gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with — I thought my legs [were] together, but the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive,’ the former Secretary of State added.

The ad, launched in 1995 in Brazilian magazines, was for the lingerie brand Duloren and featured an image where Clinton was pictured accidentally showing her panties beneath a tight skirt during a trip to .

