Hillary Clinton on Friday called for comprehensive amnesty reform in the United States that would give a path to citizenship to “millions” of illegal immigrants after her comments about the need for Europe to curb the migration of refugees caused backlash among left-wing activists.

“I have always been and remain a staunch advocate of comprehensive immigration reform that’s true to our values and treats every person with dignity, provides a pathway to full and equal citizenship… and brings millions of hardworking people into the formal economy, fixes the family visa backlog, upholds the rule of law, and protects our borders and national security,” she tweeted. “We passed bipartisan comprehensive reform when I was a senator, but House Republicans killed it. Since then, the GOP has refused to make progress and instead uses the issue to divide our country.”

On Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Clinton in which she said Europe must send a “very clear message — ‘we are not going to be able to continue provide refugee and support.’”

“I admire the very generous and compassionate approaches that were taken particularly by leaders like Angela Merkel, but I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part, and must send a very clear message – ‘we are not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support’ – because if we don’t deal with the migration issue it will continue to roil the body politic,” Clinton told the left-wing outlet.