Hillary Clinton warns Joe Biden in private meeting that third-party candidates could prove disastrous for him as White House official calls situation ‘pretty f—ing concerning’

Hillary Clinton warned President Joe Biden in a private meeting that he needed to take the threat of a third-party challenger seriously.

NBC News reported Monday that Clinton gave the president the warning while she was at the White House for the Praemium Imperiale Laureate ceremony alongside first lady Jill Biden earlier this month.

Clinton saw her own White House dreams dashed when she lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump – with a number of Clinton’s allies labeling Green Party nominee Jill Stein a spoiler.

Now Biden faces potential spoilers from both his political left and right – with Cornel West, a former supporter of progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, coming after votes from Biden’s left flank and the group No Labels hoping to get a moderate on the general election ballot.

‘It’s pretty f***ing concerning,’ a source familiar with the White House’s discussions on the matter told NBC.

