Former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted on Friday that there is no question that President Trump “committed impeachable crimes” and suggested that the only thing standing between the president and the wrath of the law is his Republican allies. Clinton has not hidden her opinion throughout the seven public impeachment hearings that the House Intelligence Committee has held over the course of the last two weeks. She wrapped up the week with some final thoughts, declaring that Trump “committed an impeachable offense.” “The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has,” she wrote. “The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law”

