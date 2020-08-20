Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says this election “can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election,” according to an excerpt from her expected remarks at the DNC Wednesday.

Clinton says voters have told her they didn’t take the 2016 election as seriously as they should have, but want to make it right this time, according to the excerpt shared on Twitter by NY1 reporter Emily Ngo.

Clinton, is set to speak Wednesday evening alongside Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.’ Or worst, ‘I should have voted.’”

Clinton is encouraging voters to get ahead of the game, telling voters who plan on using a mail-in ballot to request one sooner than later.

