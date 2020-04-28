DAILY CALLER

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the coronavirus would be a “terrible crisis to waste” Tuesday during a virtual appearance with former Vice President Joe Biden. Clinton also said that abortion should remain available during the pandemic, describing it as “reproductive health care,” and adding that Democrats should use the crisis to push for universal health care. (RELATED: Joe Biden Says America Needs More ‘Economic Intercourse’) “This is a high stakes time because of the pandemic, but this is also a really high stakes election,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee proclaimed. “Every form of health care should continue to be available, including reproductive health care for every woman in this country, and then it needs to be a part of a much larger system that eventually, and quickly I hope, gets us to universal health care.”

