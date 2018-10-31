WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Hillary Clinton joked about how black men like Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Attorney General Eric Holder “all look alike.”

During an interview on Friday, Clinton made the quip while correcting Recode’s Kara Swisher about who recently goaded on Democratic voters by rhetorically encouraging them to “kick” Republicans when they “go low.”

After Clinton noted how she adores Booker, Swisher asked the former secretary of state what she thought about this “kick them” remark.

“Well, that was Eric Holder,” Clinton noted.

“Eric Holder, oh, Eric Holder, sorry,” Swisher said.

“Yeah, I know they all look alike,” Clinton quipped to a wave of laughter and applause in the room.

“No, they don’t. Oh, well done. Now, Hillary …,” Swisher said.

Clinton further joked that she was “paid” by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to make the comment.