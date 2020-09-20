Fox News:

‘Let’s not give an inch,’ Clinton said

Democrats should use every tool at their disposal to prevent what would be a “monument to hypocrisy” in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before November’s general election, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton argued Friday.

Her comments came just hours after McConnell vowed to hold a vote on President Trump’s replacement nominee.

“The Democrats who are in the Senate will have to use every single possible maneuver that is available to them to make it clear that they are not going to permit Mitch McConnell to enact the greatest travesty, the monument to hypocrisy that would arise from him attempting to fill this position,” Clinton told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

Clinton claimed McConnell only cares about power and accused him of denying former President Obama the “right” to appoint Judge Merrick Garland before the 2016 election. McConnell, she argued, was “truly wreaking havoc on our Senate and on our norms, our values, and I would argue, on the underlying original intent of the Constitution and the founders.”

However, when former Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of 2016, Clinton said that allowing his seat to remain vacant would “dishonor our Constitution.” She added: “The Senate has a constitutional responsibility here that it cannot abdicate for partisan political reasons.”

