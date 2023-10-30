Hillary Clinton: ‘People who call for ceasefire do not understand Hamas’

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton agreed that Israel has the right to defend itself against the terrorist group Hamas, during a bipartisan panel discussion at the 30th anniversary celebration for Baker Institute on Thursday evening.

They discussed the situations worldwide, including the Israel-Hamas war.

When discussing the call for a ceasefire, the former secretary of state stated: “People who are calling for a ceasefire now, don’t understand Hamas. That is not possible.

“It would be such a gift to Hamas because they would spend whatever time [that] there was a ceasefire in effect rebuilding their armaments [and] creating strong positions, to be able to fend off an eventual assault by the Israelis,” Clinton explained further.

