Hillary Clinton correlated elements of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Ohio over the week to how Adolf Hitler cultivated a fervent following.

Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday, the former 2016 presidential contender recounted that she used to ponder how Hitler managed to rise to power and then took note of Trump’s appeal, warning that the United States is in a struggle for democracy.

“I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out how people get basically brought in by Hitler. How did that happen? I’d watch newsreels, and I’d see this guy standing up there ranting and raving and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, ‘What’s happened to these people?'” Clinton said, per a Fox News report.

Trump held a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, last Saturday to stir up support for Ohio Senate contender J.D. Vance, who has been facing considerable competition from Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in polling.

“We saw the rally in Ohio the other night,” Clinton added, per the outlet. “Trump is ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised.”

Some people said that the somber music played at the rally and a slew of rallygoers who pointed their index fingers toward Trump were trafficking a QAnon conspiracy theory.

