THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Trevor Noah, the host of the Daily Show, asked Hillary Clinton in an interview about conspiracies that suggest the Clintons have murdered people.

“I have to ask you a question that has been plaguing me for a while, how did you kill Jeffrey Epstein?” Noah asked Thursday night, which prompted laughter from Clinton. “Because you’re not in power, but you have all the power. I really need to understand how you do what you do, because you seem to be behind everything nefarious, and yet you do not use it to become president.”

Noah, 35, did not give the former secretary of state a chance to answer and instead asked how Clinton felt being the “boogeyman of the Right.”