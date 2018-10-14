BREITBART

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has relinquished her security clearance over her handling of sensitive information stored on a private email server, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Cheryl Mills, a former top Clinton aide, along with four additional individuals, no longer have clearance, committee chairman Chuck Grassley said Friday afternoon. The Washington Times reports Clinton’s access to secret information “expired at the end of August,” while the four other “research assistants,” the names of which were redacted in a letter from the State Department, had their clearances terminated September 20. The FBI began investigating the handling of classified material on Clinton’s private email server shortly after she announced her bid in April 2015. The issue had dogged Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, greatly contributing to the questions a majority of Americans have about her honesty and trustworthiness.

