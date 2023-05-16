Special Counsel John Durham revealed that he questioned former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in May 2022, but did not find any ‘provable criminal offense,’ despite her clear attempt to ‘vilify’ Trump by linking him to an unsubstantiated collusion plot with Russia ahead of the 2016 election.

Durham said in the report published Monday that the FBI should have done more to look into a Russian intelligence analysis suggesting that 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had personally approved a plan to ‘vilify’ her opponent Donald Trump by claiming foreign interference in the election.

However, in a footnote in the report published Monday, Durham said Clinton denied the claims when she sat down with the special counsel team on May 11, 2022.

During the interview, Clinton stated to Durham’s attorneys that it’s ‘really sad,’ but that she understood why they had to continue to ask questions.

‘I get it, you have to go down every rabbit hole,’ the former secretary of state said according to the report.

According to Durham, Clinton responded during the interview when asked to address declassified information by the then-Director of National Intelligence Ratcliffe about her ‘alleged plan’ to ‘stir up a scandal between Trump and the Russians.’

READ MORE