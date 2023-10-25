Hillary Clinton confronted by heckler over Biden’s ‘warmongering’ speech: ‘Sit down!’

Hillary Clinton SNAPS into unhinged screaming match with heckler exposing ruling class warmongering:



"Sit down! We've heard your opinion!"



pic.twitter.com/52Z8d1Uq0O — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 24, 2023

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton faced off against a persistent heckler who demanded she comment on President Biden’s “warmongering” Oval Office speech.

Clinton spoke on a panel at Columbia University’s “Making Human Rights Come Alive: The UDHR at 75” event discussing the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Monday.

During the discussion, a heckler demanded that Clinton denounce Biden’s speech Thursday in favor of funding military efforts in Israel and Ukraine as they both face ongoing wars.

“Can you please make a statement about President Joe Biden’s speech? This is a clearly warmongering speech! President Joe Biden is calling for $100 billion of funding for Israel, Taiwan and Ukraine, and we’re supposed to just bundle these together and pretend like we’re going to rush to World War III, and we’re all just gonna let Hillary Rodham Clinton sit here and —” someone in the audience shouted said before Clinton interjected.

“I’m sorry. You know, this is — this is not a way to have a conversation. You want to have a conversation, you are welcome to come talk to me afterwards,” Clinton said.

READ MORE