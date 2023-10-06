Hillary Clinton Calls for ‘Formal Deprogramming’ of MAGA ‘Cult Members’

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Thursday on CNN’s “Primetime” she believed there needed to be a “formal deprogramming of the cult members” who support former President Donald Trump.Clinton said, “You saw the number of Republicans who voted along with Democrats to keep the government open, so there’s clearly a common sense, sane part of the Republican caucus in the House. But I think they are intimidated.

They oftentimes, you know, say and do things which they know better than to say or do. It will require us defeating those most extreme measures and the people who promote them in order to try to get to some common ground where people can again work together.”She continued, “That’s the way it used to be. I mean, we had very strong partisans in both parties in the past and we had very bitter battles over all kinds of things, gun control, and climate change, and the economy, and taxes. But there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today. And sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. When do they break with him? You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members. But something needs to happen.”

