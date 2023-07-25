Hillary Clinton blames ‘MAGA Republicans’ for making it hot outside

Fox News

‘Thank a MAGA Republican,’ Clinton said amid the ongoing heat wave

Hot enough for you?



Thank a MAGA Republican.



Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o July 25, 2023

Climate protesters arrested on Capitol Hill, handcuffed outside IRS whistleblower hearing

Several climate protesters were placed in handcuffs on Capitol Hill Wednesday, just ahead of a House Oversight Committee hearing featuring testimony from IRS whistleblowers. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast “MAGA Republicans” for the recent summer heat wave hitting communities nationwide. Clinton’s social media post came in response to a tweet from left-wing think tank Center for American Progress which stated “MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire.” The post included an image of recent media stories highlighting the recent spate of high temperatures in the U.S. and noted Republicans voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats’ $739 billion climate package — which President Biden signed into law in 2022. “Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office,” Clinton tweeted Tuesday. The former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee’s post comes amid above-average summer temperatures. Democrats have been quick to blame climate change, though some climate experts like Ryan Maue, the former top climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, have noted heat waves aren’t new.

